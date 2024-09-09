Ping Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,894,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.