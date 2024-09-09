Ping Capital Management Inc. Invests $432,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $91.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

