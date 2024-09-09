Ping Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.1% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,880,000.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

