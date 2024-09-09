Ping Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 0.2% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.1 %

LOMA opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.33. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

