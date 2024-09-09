Ping Capital Management Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,160,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

