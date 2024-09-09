Ping Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 215,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,000. Banco Macro accounts for 3.8% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Banco Macro by 23.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,236,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.76%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

