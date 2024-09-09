Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

