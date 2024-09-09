Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $615.12 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day moving average of $632.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

