Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. DDFG Inc grew its position in Walmart by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

