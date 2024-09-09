Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,297 shares of company stock worth $7,156,436. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

