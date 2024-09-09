Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $267.21

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.21 and last traded at $261.09, with a volume of 3719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.29.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.19.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

