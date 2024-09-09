Piper Sandler Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $170.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after buying an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,961,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,179,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3,330.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

