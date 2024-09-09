Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $19.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 114.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 747,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $6,112,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

