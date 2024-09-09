Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.87.

PLNT opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $106,795,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

