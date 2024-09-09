Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.