Private Management Group Inc. Buys 9,057 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemours by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,824,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,744,000 after acquiring an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 156.7% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

