Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,767 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.