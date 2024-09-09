Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,515 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $36,259.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $187,732.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,279.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,158. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

