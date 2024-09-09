Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Seaboard by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 64.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,147.27 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,955.33 and a 52 week high of $3,850.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

