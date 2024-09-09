Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Crown worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

CCK opened at $91.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $93.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,675. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.