Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,618 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 237,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

