Private Management Group Inc. Sells 558,811 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 558,811 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Ardmore Shipping worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 134,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 182,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 64,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 177,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

