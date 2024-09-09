Private Management Group Inc. Sells 88,460 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,460 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 5.3 %

THC opened at $153.40 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $166.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

