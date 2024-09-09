Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.