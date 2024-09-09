Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Trading Up 17.6%

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 96,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 483,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Up 17.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.60 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.29.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

