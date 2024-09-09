Prudential PLC Acquires 13,288 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $477.20 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.65.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.