Prudential PLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,798 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,808,940.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 90,447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

