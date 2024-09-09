Prudential PLC Purchases 30,079 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,902 shares of company stock valued at $117,998,849 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

