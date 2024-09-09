Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

