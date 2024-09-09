Prudential PLC Raises Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,479 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

SQM opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

