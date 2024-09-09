Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461,934 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for about 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $71,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

