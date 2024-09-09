Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $64.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
