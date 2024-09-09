Prudential PLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $112,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $112.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

