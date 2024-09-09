Prudential PLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 110,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MS opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.40%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

