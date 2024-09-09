Prudential PLC Sells 28,807 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %
ADBE stock opened at $571.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
