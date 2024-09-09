Prudential PLC Sells 468,141 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,141 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.59% of Vipshop worth $41,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

