pufETH (PUFETH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.55 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,315.48 or 0.04195836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $344.65 million and $3.55 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pufETH

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 515,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 515,424.58179134. The last known price of pufETH is 2,297.64162267 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,681,585.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

