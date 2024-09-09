Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 7%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 12,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 213,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

