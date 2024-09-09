Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.00. 472,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,923,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.