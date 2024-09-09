Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 20%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 238,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 566,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

