Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 20%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 238,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 566,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Purepoint Uranium Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.