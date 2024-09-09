PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 9%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 4,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PureTech Health

PureTech Health Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.