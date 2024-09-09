Quest Partners LLC Acquires 18,368 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 183,680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,530,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.