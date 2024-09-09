Quest Partners LLC Acquires 39,134 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 230,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the quarter. SouthState makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SouthState worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 120.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $93.33 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

