Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

PFG opened at $77.53 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

