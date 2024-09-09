Quest Partners LLC Buys 39,360 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

