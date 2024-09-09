Quest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 556.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.70 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

