Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 122,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

NYSE VMC opened at $231.97 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $257.07.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

