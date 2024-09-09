Quest Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 640.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $130.20 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

