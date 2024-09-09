Quest Partners LLC Purchases 14,902 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 326.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of InterDigital worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $140.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

