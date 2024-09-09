Quest Partners LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HESM opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.6677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.81%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

